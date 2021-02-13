Health Alert: Avoid these Valentine’s dangers for your pets

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Valentine’s Day is meant for love. And that includes spending time with our pets. Clay Humane is reminding humans of potential harm that comes with the day.

“Some of the treats and gifts we enjoy on Valentine’s Day are hazardous for animals,” said Dr. Christian Broadhurst, who is the Senior Staff Veterinarian at Clay Humane.

Broadhurst recommends:

Choose flowers carefully: A variety of blooms including rhododendron, lilies, oleander and azaleas are poisonous for pets. Pets may show an interest in or even try to eat the flowers despite the dangers. Keep bouquets and vases of flowers out of reach.

Watch the thorns on roses: The thorns on the flowers can seriously injury to pets. Thorns can cause cuts on pet’s paws and in their mouths and can lead to gastrointestinal problems.

Stash the sweets: Chocolate is toxic to pets. Even the smallest amount can be fatal. Just three ounces of baking chocolate can kill a 15-pound canine. The sugar substitute Xylitol used in many candies and gums is extremely perilous for pets. Make sure all chocolate and candy are stashed away from cats and dogs.

Blow out the flames: Though candles are romantic, pets can easily burn themselves or knock over candles causing fires. Keep candles in sight, make sure all candles are out of reach of pets and do not leave pets unattended around candles.

Also, make sure you’re giving your pets toys and treats made for pets to ensure it’s safe. If you think your pet has come in contact with something poisonous, contact your veterinarian immediately.