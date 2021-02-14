56ºF

St. Johns County deputies looking for missing woman

Sheriff’s Office: Doreen Johansen, 56, was last seen driving red Subaru

Staff, News4Jax

Doreen Johansen was last seen driving her red Subaru, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.
St. Johns County deputies are looking for a missing woman who left her family home Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Doreen Johansen, 56, was last seen driving her red Subaru -- with a Florida specialty whale tag of WRX4D -- in the area of State Road 16 and Interstate 95, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

She is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds and having blonde hair and blue eyes. She was reportedly last seen wearing dark shorts, a white T-shirt and sneakers.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of her or her vehicle is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-824-8304 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

