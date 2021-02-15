2 dead in house in Biltmore neighborhood

News4Jax is told that two people were found dead Monday afternoon in a home on Jacks Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters called to a report of a shooting Monday afternoon on Jacks Road, between Lane Avenue and Picketville Road, found two people dead in the home, according to News4Jax sources.

Jacksonville police have not released any information on the deaths, but Sky 4 shows multiple officers in the area.

A neighbor who lives several houses down said she heard what sounded like multiple gunshots late last night but she was not sure where the shots came from.

