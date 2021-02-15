Former Florida House member recalls 1975 effort to impeach 3 Florida Supreme Court justices

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Eric Smith is a former member of the Florida House of Representatives and a former President of the Jacksonville City Council.

In 1975, during a dark time in Florida politics, Smith was part of a historic effort to impeach three Florida Supreme Court justices. He was chairman of the select committee to investigate organized crime in the legislature and what he looked into became the subject of a book: “A Most Disorderly Court: Scandal and Reform in the Florida Judiciary.”

On This Week in Jacksonville, Smith looks back on his time as a young legislator and how it compared to the current state of American politics.