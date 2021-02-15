Palatka woman charged with second degree homicide

Draneisha Bellamy of Palatka was booked into the Putnam County Jail on one count of second-degree murder Sunday morning.

PALATKA, Fla. – A weekend shooting at home in Palatka leaves one person and another in jail without bond.

At around 1:43 Sunday morning, Draneisha Bellamy of Palatka was booked into the Putnam County Jail on one count of second-degree murder.

According to Palatka police detectives, officers were called to a home on 11th Street North in reference to a disturbance and a shooting. When officers arrived at the home, they discovered a man in his 40′s who was later identified as Samuel Mayes, of Palatka. He had been shot in the head.

Mayes was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said Bellamy was taken into custody without incident.

What led up to the fatal shooting remains unclear and is still under investigation.