Students plan continued protests at Duval County Public Schools Headquarters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Students in Duval County are planning to protest outside public school district headquarters. The protest is continued to fall out from You Matter Month, a campaign aimed at raising awareness for mental health.

The district ended the campaign after protests at six public schools Friday. Students say they still plan to hold a demonstration at the district headquarters at 1 p.m.

Students denounced the timing of the campaign as it coincided with Black History Month and hijacked Blacks Lives Matter phrasing. Students said additionally, little emphasis has been put on sharing the history of the Black experience in the school curriculum.

District leaders pointed to a special designation for its Black history curriculum but said in light of recent demonstrations, there are ways the district can improve.

Duval County Public High Schools has an African-American history “Exemplary School District” designation. It’s one of only 9 districts in the state with the status.

The designation is awarded to schools that have an African American history initiative, structured professional development, African American studies curriculum, structured teaching of the African American History curriculum, university-school district collaboration, and parent/community partnerships.

DCPS earned the designation in the 2017-2018 school year and is in the process of reapplying to maintain the designation.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, students have the right to freedom of speech at school and can protest if it is peaceful and follows the school rules.

If a rule is broken, a student can be disciplined. The Duval County School district says peaceful protests are allowed in school.