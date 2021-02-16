‘Enhanced security’ to continue Tuesday at DCPS high schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As a precaution, Duval County Public Schools plans to continue enhanced security screening at district high schools when students return to class on Tuesday.

Tracy Pierce, spokesperson for DCPS, said there was no specific threat and that the decision was made out of an abundance of caution. It’s unclear how long the district plans to keep the measures in place.

Pierce noted that it’s just after Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Remembrance Day, and that the district typically sees an increase in this kind of activity on social media around this time of year.

The district is encouraging anyone who sees a threat on social media to share it with their school or police.

One way to do that is to report suspicious activity at schools through the Fortify FL app or on www.getfortifyfl.com.

You can click “Submit a Tip Online,” find your school and report.

Ad

The site was created in response to the deadly Parkland school shooting three years ago after officials learned of a gap in communication between law enforcement agencies and schools.