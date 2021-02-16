Young woman shot in Lakewood, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A young woman was shot Monday in the Lakewood neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said they responded around 5 p.m. to Stetson Road, off St. Augustine Road, and found the young woman with a gunshot wound to the torso. Police said she was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they are looking for three men in an older model tan or off-white van. Detectives said the shooter was wearing a black face covering, white shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).