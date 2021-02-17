ALDI opens latest grocery store on Philips Highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – ALDI will open its 12th grocery store in Northeast Florida on Thursday.

Its newest location on Philips Highway at the intersection of Emerson Street will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. The new location is part of the company’s national expansion plan to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of next year.

“We are proud of our continued expansion,” said Matt Thon, a division vice president. “Opening new stores allows us to provide even more shoppers convenient access to fresh, high-quality groceries at unbeatable prices.”

In a release, ALDI said their business model is to offer high-quality produces at the lowest possible prices and is known as a pioneer in private labels. It also has fresh produce delivered to its stores every day.

ALDI already has more than 2,000 stores in 37 states and made the “Indeed Best Places to Work: Compensation and Benefits” list in 2018 and 2019. To learn more about working at ALDI and to search job openings, visit careers.aldi.us.