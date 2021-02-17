Ground turned as Publix-anchored mall finally underway in San Marco

Groundbreaking of the East San Marco development that will be anchored by a Publix Super Market.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Heavy equipment has been moving earth at the corner of Atlantic Boulevard and Hendricks Avenue for several weeks, but Regency Centers ceremonially broke ground Tuesday for what will become the East San Marco shopping center. It is almost 20 years in the making.

Construction on the $9.7 million project is slated to be complete by mid-2022, Jacksonville Daily Record reported.

“San Marco has deserved this project for a long time,” Patrick McKinley, vice president and market officer at Regency Centers, told the newspaper.

Along with the previously announced two-story, 60,000-square-foot Publix Super Markets anchor store, the center will include OrangeTheory Fitness. More tenants will be announced as development continues, Regency said in a news release.

“There has been so much work behind the scenes to make this a reality for a number of years, that included invaluable feedback and assistance from our neighbors and stakeholders. East San Marco will become great example of collaboration from a fantastic group of people, serving a community long overdue for a place like this,” McKinley said in a news release.

District City Council member LeAnna Cumber said having a Publix, as well as other stores and restaurants in the heart of San Marco,”, will continue to enhance the quality of life for all residents in the San Marco area including new residents on Philips Highway and along the Southbank.”

Steve Walker, regional director at Publix, said the location “will give Publix the opportunity to continue providing legendary service to our loyal customers.”