Woman killed in crash involving semi on I-95 in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Georgia woman died Tuesday in a crash on I-95 just south of State Road 16, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the woman was traveling southbound on the interstate when her SUV was struck from behind by a semitruck. She struck a guardrail and was thrown from her vehicle. Investigators determined she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The woman was taken to a hospital in St. Augustine, where she died, the FHP said. The driver of the semi, a 46-year-old Jacksonville man, was hospitalized with injuries that were described as minor.

The Highway Patrol is working to track down witnesses of the crash. They asked anyone with additional information to call 904-695-4000.