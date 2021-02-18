‘How brazen’: 2 men seen toting guns in 5 Points arrested, police say

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says surveillance shows the suspects walking in Five Points with guns.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police arrested two men seen brazenly carrying guns after a fight earlier this month in Riverside’s Five Points historic district, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

JSO Director of Investigations Mike Bruno said the situation could have ended differently had it not been for community members providing information and police acting quickly.

Bruno said that in the evening hours of Feb. 5, officers were called to break up a fight involving about 20 people on Park Street in Five Points, but by the time police arrived, those involved in the fight had scattered.

About 20 minutes later, Bruno said, police conducting a traffic stop in the area were flagged down by someone who reported seeing two people, who had been involved in the fight, carrying guns while walking on a sidewalk.

“This is just another example of how dangerous police work can be. In a moment’s notice, these officers go from the traffic stop to looking for two individuals in the area carrying rifles,” Bruno said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. “These officers knew that if they don’t find these individuals quickly, something bad can happen.”

Bruno said the officers immediately began to search the area and found an 18-year-old man and a 27-year-old man on Post Street, near the site of the fight. According to Bruno, the two men told police they weren’t involved in the altercation and they didn’t know anything about any guns, but about 20 feet away, police located a shotgun and a rifle loaded with a drum magazine.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a shotgun and rifle were located about 20 feet away from where police stopped the suspects. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Bruno said witnesses were able to identify the two suspects and police also found surveillance video showing “how brazen” the men were as they strolled down sidewalks in Five Points.

“It’s a very busy area. You can tell from all the cars and all the traffic, walking by people,” Bruno said as the surveillance footage played during Thursday’s news conference. “People are beginning to notice this.”

Bruno said the incident highlights the importance of community engagement.

“Folks, this could have been national news, however, because of the citizens being observant and providing that information to our officers, and our officers quickly intervening, it changes the story dramatically,” he said. “Our community needs to continue talking about community engagement. This is a great example of what it looks like so that we can intervene on behalf of our community and prevent something tragic from occurring. There are many ways that the police and the people of Jacksonville can work together and fight crime and win.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says surveillance shows the suspects carrying guns while walking in Five Points. (Provided by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

He reminded the public: “If you see something that seems suspicious, say something to police.”

Both the 18-year-old and 27-year-old were booked into the Duval County jail in the early morning hours of Feb. 6 and have since been released on bond.