Putnam County deputies searching for missing 11-year-old

Erik Avanier, Reporter

Photo: Putnam County Sheriff's Office
SATSUMA, Fla. – Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

The Sheriff’s Office said Makayla Myers is missing from Breezeway Avenue in Satsuma. Deputies said she was last seen wearing a grey shirt with “pink designs” and blue jeans.

“At this time the nature of the disappearance is not known and it is not known if foul play is involved,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release.

Deputies said Makayla told her mother she was going to the car to get a hairbrush around 6:30 p.m. She hasn’t been seen since.

Search teams are using a K-9 and drone, the Sheriff’s Office said, adding that It’s unclear if she left the yard on her own.

Anyone with information that could help deputies is urged to call 911.

