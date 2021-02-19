Arlington playground named after little boy who drowned in a septic tank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new playground in Arlington will be named after Amari Harley, the little boy who drowned in a septic tank four years ago.

Tomorrow would have been his seventh birthday. Amari was only three years old when his body was found inside a septic tank at Bruce Park.

The boy was at Bruce Park in October 2017 and died in what authorities call an accidental drowning. He was there with his family for a celebration.

More than a year later, Armari’s mother sued the city and two contractors – who were in charge of maintaining the tanks. One contractor settled with the family, and the other was dropped from the lawsuit. The city is still in litigation with the family.

After Amrari’s tragic death, Mayor Curry vowed to secure the septic tanks’ lids. Five months later – the city spent $837,525 to replace the lids and make them safe. 193 city septic tanks are now secured by heavy metal lids with locking devices.

News4Jax I-Team later found the same tank where Amari died, had been the subject of two previous complaints filed with the city. An inspector also found it was unsecured a month before the boy died.

The dedication ceremony begins here at 1:30 p.m. Tomorrow would have been Amari’s 7th birthday.

News4Jax has reached out to the family’s attorney for comment.