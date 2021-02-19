Jacksonville couple charged with multiple counts of child porn possession

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville couple is facing multiple charges of possession of child pornography.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested David Koch and Krystalyn Keck, both 32. As of Thursday night, both were held in the Duval County jail with bonds set at $1.1 million.

According to the arrest affidavit, the two were arrested at a Jacksonville motel during a narcotics sting operation in March 2020. Days after they were in custody, the Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in regard to child porn that had been downloaded and shared between the couple’s cellphones.

It wasn’t until two months ago that a forensic examination of both phones was complete.

According to the arrest warrant, investigators located a total of 5,650 files containing child sexual abuse material. The investigation also turned up electronic messages between the couple.

Koch and Keck both have upcoming court hearings scheduled for March 10.