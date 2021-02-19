Putnam County ramps up search for possibly endangered 20-year-old woman

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. – Two days after the family of Nyeisha Nelson reported her missing to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, that agency has called a news conference to ask the public for help locating the 20-year-old woman.

According to family members, Nelson picked up her daughter on Feb. 10 and the next morning took her child to school. Deputies said a neighbor reported seeing Nelson in the yard of her residence on Ohio Street in Crescent City before leaving in her 2008 grey Honda Accord wearing a white T-shirt, grey shorts and carrying a purse.

Family members said Nelson normally stays in contact several times a day but has not made reached out to anyone since Feb. 11.

Anyone with information as to Nelson’s whereabouts or if they have seen her at any time since Feb. 11 is asked to contact CrimeStoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477. caller People calling in tips can remain anonymous.