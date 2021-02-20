Parents make emotional plea for answers in 19-year-old’s murder

Volunteers gathered Saturday to canvass the neighborhood for answers in Larry Tould's shooting death.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly a month after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Moncrief, MAD DADS is helping the family search for answers.

Larry Tould Jr.’s loved ones want the community to break the code of silence.

The teen’s mother and father made an emotional plea Saturday to help find their son’s killer during a MAD DADS walk in Washington Heights.

“I think that’s the worst part as far as knowing how many people were out here and how many cameras were rolling how many videos that service that day and now they’re non-existent,” said Sheria Thomas, Tould’s mother.

Larry Tould's family is begging the community to come forward with the truth in his murder. (WJXT)

Thomas told News4Jax she believes someone knows something from the night her son was taken from her.

Authorities said it began on Jan. 26 when two high school girls planned to fight, following an argument on social media. They met on Ken Knight Drive, drawing 100 people. Shots rang out in what police describe as “sheer chaos.”

Tould was hit by the gunfire and died from his injuries.

A month later, the MAD DADS advocacy group is now going door-to-door.

MAD DADS hopes to find answers in unsolved Jacksonville murder cases. (WJXT)

“My son was funny; he was the life of the party. He loves sports. He loves football,” said Thomas.

Tould’s father said his son’s smile was infectious.

“I just love my son to death, and I’m just asking if you all know something tell somebody,” Larry Tould said.

The family is praying for closure and wants justice to be served.

If you know anything, you’re urged to call police at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.