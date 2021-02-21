64ºF

Jacksonville mayor to announce new round of federal funding for rent & utility assistance

Staff, News4Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry said he will be announcing a new round of federal funding for rent and utility assistance for Jacksonville residents who meet certain qualifications.

The mayor said the announcement will be at noon Monday.

“COVID-19 continues to financially impact our neighbors, and I’m pleased to let you know more help is on the way,” Curry tweeted Sunday.

