Man sought in double shooting at Clay County sports bar & grill, deputies say

Deputies are searching for a man in connection with a double shooting early Sunday at a sports bar and grill, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a man in connection with a double shooting early Sunday at a sports bar and grill, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at The Daq Shack on Wells Road near the Orange Park Mall.

Deputies said one of the victims was transported to Orange Park Medical Center and the other was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

(2/2) If you can identify this individual or if you have information on the incident, please contact Det. Dan Cassani at (904) 264-6512. — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) February 21, 2021

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the community crime map shows that with a half-mile of the sports bar and grill, there have been four death investigations, three assaults, four burglaries, 14 drug violations and 21 thefts in the last month.

If you recognize the man pictured in the photos released by the Sheriff’s Office or have information about the case, you’re asked to call detectives at 904-264-6512.