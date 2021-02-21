Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in San Jose, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment after an officer-involved shooting in San Jose, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office reported the shooting shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday on Old Kings Road South near Toledo Road.
According to JSO, the officer was not injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
