Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in San Jose, JSO says

Staff, News4Jax

Tags: Jacksonville
File photo (WJXT 2020)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment after an officer-involved shooting in San Jose, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office reported the shooting shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday on Old Kings Road South near Toledo Road.

According to JSO, the officer was not injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

