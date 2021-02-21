Woman dead in Jacksonville’s Murray Hill neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a woman is dead and her body was moved to emergency units.

Police responded at 10:47 p.m. to a reported death on Myra Street in Murray Hill Saturday night.

The Sheriff’s Office says they haven’t determined the cause of death, however they have to wait for the medical examiner as well as a search warrant to get into the house to find out the cause of death and exactly what happened.

Official’s say they are hoping to have a briefing but it just depends on the medical examiner and the search warrant.

News4Jax spoke with one woman who lives nearby. She says she was inside the lines of the police tape earlier and this incident took place in a house on the left side of the street.

She says the police were out there for at least two or three hours.