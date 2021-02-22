2 Jacksonville men killed in Orlando shooting, police say

Two Jacksonville men were killed in a shooting in Orlando over the weekend.

The deadly shooting happened about 2:18 a.m. Sunday as the pair were headed west in a vehicle along Colonial Drive near downtown Orlando, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said another vehicle pulled up next to the vehicle and someone inside opened fire, killing 25-year-old Darien Sulph and 31-year-old Brandon Bevel, our sister station WKMG-TV reported.

Darien Sulph (Left) and Brandon Bevel (Right)

Officers responding to the shooting found the two men dead inside a vehicle near a bus stop in front of a Wendy’s, according to the report.

Details about a possible suspect or motive in the case weren’t immediately released.