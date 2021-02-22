Federal funding for Jacksonville residents coming, according to mayor

Yet another grim milestone in the stats on the pandemic. The number of deaths in the U.S. with patients who tested positive for coronavirus approaches half a million.

As the pandemic continues to hurt families both medically and financially, there is at least some financial assistance heading to Jacksonville.

While people are getting vaccinated, the U.S.’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, speculates Americans could be still wearing masks into 2022.

“It’s nothing like we’ve ever been through in the last 102 years since the 1918 influenza pandemic,” said Dr. Fauci.

Despite that, medical professionals are saying the vaccination effort is making progress.

“We have a real chance with these vaccines of turning COVID-19 from the deadly disease that it currently is into something like a bad cold or the flu, if people are vaccinated,” said CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen.

On the local front, some good news for many families in Jacksonville as Mayor Lenny Curry puts out this announcement:

“Monday at noon, I will announce a new round of federal funding for rent and utility assistance for Jacksonville residents who meet certain federal qualifications. COVID-19 continues to financially impact our neighbors and I’m pleased to let you know more help is on the way.”

Some of the latest numbers in from the CDC show more than 18 million people in the US are currently vaccinated against COVID-19.