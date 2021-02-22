Jacksonville mayor to announce disbursement of federal funding for rent assistance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry will announce a new round of federal funding for rent and utility assistance.

It will be available for people who meet certain qualifications, but we are still working to learn what those qualifications will be. Curry is making a formal announcement at noon.

Monday at noon I will announce a new round of federal funding for rent and utility assistance for Jacksonville residents who meet certain federal qualifications. COVID-19 continues to financially impact our neighbors and I’m pleased to let you know more help is on the way. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) February 21, 2021

This comes more than a month after Governor Ron DeSantis announced the state would receive roughly $1.4 billion through the federal emergency rental assistance program to help those financially impacted by the pandemic.

According to the Department of Treasury, several counties in Northeast Florida are slated to receive millions of dollars in funding including Clay County, St. Johns County, and Duval County.

The federal government already set criteria for people who would be eligible. Families would qualify for assistance if they can prove they: