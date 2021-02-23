Clay County deputies ask for help identifying body found in Black Creek with cross necklace

Clay County deputies say a female found dead was wearing a thin, gold chain necklace with a distinctive cross.

Clay County deputies on Tuesday asked for the public’s help identifying a body found in the North Fork of Black Creek.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, a kayaker reported the discovery on Monday.

Deputies responded and recovered the body of a female with a thin, gold chain necklace with a distinctive cross.

Anyone with information about her identity is asked to call detectives at 904-264-6512.