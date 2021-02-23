Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown’s appeal of fraud conviction gets day in court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments this morning in former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown’s attempt to overturn her conviction. The appeal centers around one juror, who attorneys say was improperly dismissed.

Brown was convicted on tax and fraud charges and sentenced to five years in federal prison in 2017.

The trial judge dismissed Juror 13 citing that the juror disregarded the court’s instruction that he makes a guilty or not-guilty decision based on evidence.

Juror 13 had made several religious comments about the trial, including that the Holy Spirit told the juror Brown was not guilty.

In a 68-page brief filed last year, Brown’s attorneys argue the court showed religious discrimination and say the dismissal of the juror deprived Brown of her constitutional rights, writing in part, “Juror 13 repeatedly assured the court that his religious beliefs were not interfering with his ability to follow the law and the evidence.”

If the court sides with Brown’s attorneys, she could get a new trial.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Brown was released early and is currently in home confinement.

This morning’s hearing starts at 9.