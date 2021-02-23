Vigils planned in Georgia for Ahmaud Arbery on year-to-date of shooting

SATILLA SHORES, Ga. – Today marks one year since Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed while running in the Satilla Shores neighborhood just outside Brunswick city limits. Tonight, the public is invited to attend memorial events being held in Arbery’s memory.

News4Jax Reporter Kelly Wiley sat down with Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper. Cooper said she wants Arbery to be remembered for his family devotion-- not just the tragic circumstances of his death.

“Ahmaud... He was not just a jogger. Ahmaud was a son first, a brother. He has two siblings, Jasmine and Marcus. He’s an uncle. At the time, he had two nephews, Marcus and Makai. He was a great uncle. He just was not just an African-American, jogging. Ahmaud was loved,” she said.

One vigil begins at 5:30. Participants will walk the Satilla Shores neighborhood along the same route Arbery was said to be jogging before he was killed at the corner of Satilla Drive and Holmes Road.

Battery-operated candles will be handed out while supplies last.

The other vigil is taking place at New Springfield Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Georgia where Ahmaud Arbery is buried.

Both services are open to the public and people are asked to wear blue ribbons.