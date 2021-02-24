Doorbell cam catches ‘alien’ stealing package outside Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family in Arlington caught what appeared to be some extraterrestrial activity on their doorbell camera when they were out of town over the weekend.

Jimmie Coleman Jr. told News4Jax while his family was in Tampa, an unidentified figure swiped a package from their doorstep

“Does anybody recognize this person who stole a package from my door while we were away?” a post on Facebook read.

The family said they honestly can’t help but laugh.

“My stolen Amazon package. Super mad but kinda hilarious,” the post continued.

Coleman said all that was stolen were pillows and table cloths.

They didn’t file a police report, but the family did call Amazon, which replaced the items.