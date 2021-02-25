All Florida Publix locations will offer COVID-19 vaccine

On Friday, Publix will begin scheduling COVID‑19 vaccination appointments at all 730 of its in-store Florida pharmacies. Appointment scheduling starts at 7 a.m.

“We’re pleased to bring appointment opportunities to each of our in-store Florida pharmacies,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said in a press release. “We know how important this vaccine is to the people we serve, and we are grateful we can expand our ability to help our communities during this time of need.”

RELATED: Another batch of Publix vaccine appointments filled. How to increase your odds of getting a shot

Only people ages 65 and older are eligible.

Vaccinations are made by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Ad

Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

The online reservation system typically opens every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning for vaccine appointments at Florida Publix pharmacies, as long as the company continues to receive vaccine doses from the state and federal governments and barring unforeseen circumstances. Last week vaccine shipments were delayed due to weather conditions in other parts of the country.

Appointments may not be available in every county during every scheduling opportunity, Publix said. Customers with appointments for their second dose are not impacted by any variations in scheduling opportunities and should arrive at the COVID-19 vaccine check-in area at their scheduled date and time.