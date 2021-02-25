Indoor, outdoor sports facility complex coming to St. Johns County

The first phase is the outdoor sand sports facility, known as Sports Edge Beach.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s fastest-growing county is growing even more-- in the sports world! A news sports facility complex is coming to Race Track Road in St. Johns County.

To see the area where the new facility is going right now, you’d need to either get on a plane or put up a drone. While the wide space near I-95 just west of Philips Highway doesn’t look like much now, by this spring, it’ll be home to Northeast Florida’s largest sand sports complex. That’s according to Sports Edge Athletics. Austin Lanteigne is the general manager and says while Sports Edge already has a Jacksonville facility on Western Way, he’s thrilled to go more south.

“It’s been a goal of ours to get into St. Johns County,” Lanteigne said. “Being that it’s the fastest-growing county in the state.”

Lanteigne says the project overall is being broken up into two separate phases. The first phase is the outdoor sand sports facility, known as Sports Edge Beach. It will feature 10 volleyball courts, sand soccer fields, a bar and concession area, a live entertainment stage, and a pavilion.

Lanteigne says the project’s development had some setbacks, largely attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had some things hurt in terms of getting to where we want to be,” Lanteigne said. “We’re at a good point now, and we’re excited to finally be able to offer something to these families.

Lanteigne says one goal is to make it easier for families to be together. It also hits close to home for him.

“My parents drove me and my bother and sister around all over to try to get us to our sports practices,” Lanteigne said. “If this family member can bring all of their children to one facility, get the practices done, and maybe have dinner and work out on their own... if that all can be done at one location, it can maximize even more family time.”

But the outdoor sand complex is just the beginning. Phase 2, an indoor facility adjacent to Sports Edge Beach, will be on the way. It will feature turf fields, basketball, and volleyball courts. In addition to that, a restaurant, batting cages, a training room, and group fitness rooms.

Lanteigne says he looks forward to adding something new to the area.

“We want to be there for the community,” Lanteigne said. “And it’s exciting that St. Johns County really doesn’t have that, even though it is such a fast-growing county.”

The outdoor sand facility is expected to open this Spring. Lanteigne says the goal for the indoor complex is to break ground in the next 12 to 18 months.

Lanteigne says there will be different programming options in the first phase. Different leagues and events could require memberships. To see and learn more about the facility, visit.