Gone too soon: Playground dedication honors 3-year-old who drowned at Jacksonville park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A dedication ceremony is being held at a Bruce Park in Arlington where a new playground is being named in honor of Amari Harley.

Amari Harley was 3-years-old when he drowned after falling into an unsecured septic tank at the park four years ago.

Harley’s death was a tragedy felt deeply in the community.

The Harley family will honor the toddler by holding a dedication ceremony for a new playground at Bruce Park.

It was there in 2017 when the little boy fell into a septic tank while at an event at the park. His body was later found inside, and his death was ruled an accidental drowning.

The News4Jax I-Team learned the tank where Amari died, had been the focus of two previous complaints filed with the city of Jacksonville. A month before the tragedy, an inspector reported the tank was unsecured.

Armari’s mother sued the city of Jacksonville and two contractors. One was later dropped from the lawsuit. The other, ERS Corp., settled with Amari’s family.

Months after Amari died, the city spent $837,525 to replace city parks’ septic tank lids. Heavy metal lids with locking devices now top 193 of the city’s septic tanks.

The dedication ceremony for the new playground is scheduled for 1:30 this afternoon. Amari Harley’s mother is expected to be there.