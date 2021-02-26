Police make quick arrest after Regency-area bank robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Minutes after a man wearing a dark hat, a COVID mask, hoodie and jeans walked into the Wells Fargo branch on Regency Square Boulevard on Friday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office took a suspect into custody during a traffic stop about six miles away.

According to robbery detectives, the man handed a teller a note about 10:30 a.m. that implied he had a weapon and demanded money. He quickly left with some case and no one was hurt.

Police said officers quickly stopped a car on Whispering Oaks Drive and took a person into custody they are calling a person of interest. JSO would only say they tracked him through “investigative efforts,” but News4Jax was told there was a GPS tracker in the money given to the robber.

This was the third bank robbery of 2021. There were only two in all of 2020.