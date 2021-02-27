Clay County Sheriff’s Office looking for man accused in Clay Hill shooting

Christopher Lutgens is wanted in connection with a shooting in Clay Hill.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is accused of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in the Clay Hill area.

CCSO said Christopher Lutgens was involving in a shooting at the TNT Lounge on Thursday night.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet Lutgens is considered “armed and extremely dangerous.”

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to contact Detective Huddleston with the Clay County Sheriff’s office at 904-264-6512.

Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can also contact First Coast Crime Stoppers by dialing **TIPS (8477).