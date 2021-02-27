Female fatally shot inside home, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A female victim found with an apparent gunshot wound inside a home Saturday morning died at the hospital, Jacksonville investigators said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police and fire rescue were called to the home at West 18th and Pearl streets about 8:10 a.m. Saturday. Paramedics rushed the victim, whose age was not released, to the hospital, where she died.

Investigators said two people who were in the home at the time were taken downtown for questioning to determine their involvement, if any, in the shooting. The JSO spokesman declined to say if they were suspects.

Investigators asked for anyone with information to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or if you want to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.