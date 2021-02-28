Deadly police involved shooting in Clay County

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – One person is dead after being shot by at by Clay County deputies.

Officers say it happened on Burwick Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday. They arrived on the scene at the Alexander Pointe Apartment Homes just off Blanding Boulevard after receiving several phone calls from people in the area about shots being fired.

BURWICK AVE

The officers encountered a man who was armed. The Sheriff’s Office says he shot at the deputies. They returned fire, and hit the suspect.

He was transported to the local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:30 Saturday night.

The identity of the suspect won’t be released until they have contacted next of kin.

None of the officers were injured.

The deputies involved have been on the force for three, five and six years. None of them have ever been in an officer-involved shooting according to the CCSO.

At the request of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement responded to investigate the incident.

Sheriff Cook responded to the scene and has issued the following statement:

”I am thankful that the men and women who bravely serve our community prevailed tonight. We appreciate our community’s continued support, and I ask that we keep all of the individuals involved in tonight’s incident in your thoughts and prayers.”