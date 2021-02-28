1 dead, 4 hospitalized in I-295 crash

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead and four others were hospitalized after a single-vehicle accident Sunday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Kia Sportage was driving south on Interstate-295 just before Lem Turner when it went off the road hitting several trees.

The 22-year-old driver died from his injuries. Four others were taken to UF Health with serious injuries.

FHP says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, but it is unknown if the three 19-year-olds and one 20-year-old were wearing one.

The crash remains under investigation.