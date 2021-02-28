FHP: 3 bicyclists struck, 1 fatally, in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A man died and two women were seriously injured early Sunday morning when they were struck by a car while cycling in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on U.S. 1 near Interstate 95.

According to the Highway Patrol, three bicyclists were traveling north on U.S. in the bicycle lane when a sedan heading north in the outside lane of U.S. 1 veered right and struck all three bicyclists.

According to troopers, one of the bicyclists, a 46-year-old Indiana man, died. Troopers said the other two bicyclists -- a 46-year-old Illinois woman and a 41-year-old Missouri woman -- were seriously injured.

The Highway Patrol report shows all three were wearing helmets.

Troopers said the driver of the car, a 27-year-old St. Augustine man, was not injured.