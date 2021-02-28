I’m A Star Foundation teens host, produce Black History Month special

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Teenagers in the I’m A Star Foundation interviewed a multigenerational group of changemakers for their Black History Month special broadcast, “Young, Gifted & Black, Celebrating Kids Making History.”

The special was streamed live from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

“I believe this Black history program will let anyone who is willing to listen know that they can change history with time, patience and determination,” said I’m A Star Foundation student host Myia McLaughlin, 17, a senior at First Coast High School.

Among those interviewed included Dr. Laurence Morse, a Jacksonville native and alumnus of then-segregated Matthew Gilbert High School and chairman of Howard University Board of Trustees, and civil rights activist, historian and author Rodney Hurst.

Faith Sampson, 16, Jordan Sanders, 11, and Tiffany Powell, 13, conducted interviews. Additional I’m A Star Foundation student hosts and producers included Valencia Gibson, 15, Javar Collier, 14, and John Robinson, 13.