DCPS: Prom attendees must transition to virtual learning for 10 days following event

Duval County Public Schools has created guidelines to allow the class of 2021 to host senior proms amid the coronavirus pandemic, a school district spokesperson confirmed to News4Jax on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said that while each school’s event details have not been finalized, the district can confirm that several rules will be in place.

Any student who attends prom will have to transition to virtual learning for 10 calendar days following the event and cannot participate in extracurricular activities during that time.

Seniors are a priority for participation, although some schools may be able to extend invitations to younger students.

Prom activities must be held at an outdoor venue. School athletic fields are one option under consideration.

In addition, face coverings and temperature checks will be required, and a school’s prom can only be attended by that school’s students.