John Phillips is representing ‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as “Joe Exotic” from the Netflix documentary series, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” has chosen a local attorney as he seeks a new trial for being convicted of a murder-for-hire plot.

John M. Phillips, Amy Hanna and the Law Offices of Phillips & Hunt will lead criminal and civil litigation matters related to a new trial for Maldonado-Passage. Phillips’ primary office is located in Jacksonville, connecting the viral show to Duval County.

“Justice is supposed to be blind, fair and level,” attorney John M. Phillips said. “However, we have evidence that Joe’s trial was none of those things. Our goal is to set the record straight and get a new criminal trial for Mr. Maldonado-Passage. We are working through these issues now. This is a serious matter and we believe it has been treated with less seriousness and sanctity than justice deserves.”

Maldonado-Passage was a key subject of the Tiger King series that took the country by storm last year. Ironically, he has been in prison since before this series debuted and has not watched a single episode. He had hoped for a pardon from outgoing President Donald Trump, but didn’t get one.

Maldonado-Passage was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for trying to hire a hitman to kill his longtime rival, Carole Baskin.

Those who have any information or evidence are invited to submit it to Phillips & Hunt or report any helpful information to our office at (800) LITIGATE.

Joe Exotic teased a “major announcement” arriving on Wednesday, March 3.

“Major announcement will be made on Wednesday of this week. Every News station, radio, newspaper, and talk show will be talking about this. Once this cat is out of the bag there is NO ONE going to lie about anything anymore,” the message reads on Exotic’s account.

The Tiger King star is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for animal abuse charges and a murder-for-hire plot against his rival Carole Baskin.