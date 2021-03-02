Reese’s unveiling chocolate-free peanut butter cups in April

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Meet the ultimate treat for peanut butter lovers. It’s a peanut butter cup — without any chocolate!
That’s right, this Reese’s cup is nothing but peanut butter, covered in a candy shell, flavored like... you guessed it -- peanut butter!
The announcement by Reese’s on Monday coincided with National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day.
The new treat launches in April for a limited time. Would you buy this new tasty treat?
Secret’s out… Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers has gone ULTIMATE. pic.twitter.com/pmUqNRYFIq— REESE'S (@reeses) March 1, 2021