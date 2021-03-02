Reese’s unveiling chocolate-free peanut butter cups in April

(Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Meet the ultimate treat for peanut butter lovers. It’s a peanut butter cup — without any chocolate!

That’s right, this Reese’s cup is nothing but peanut butter, covered in a candy shell, flavored like... you guessed it -- peanut butter!

The announcement by Reese’s on Monday coincided with National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day.

The new treat launches in April for a limited time. Would you buy this new tasty treat?