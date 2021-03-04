Southeast Georgia Health System to offer COVID-19 shots at clinics in Brunswick, Kingsland

Southeast Georgia Health System has available COVID-19 vaccine appointments for residents meeting current eligibility criteria at its Brunswick and Kingsland Vaccine Clinics.

Appointments can be scheduled online at sghs.org/covid19-vaccine for the following locations:

Brunswick Campus, Linda S. Pinson Conference Center

2415 Parkwood Drive in Brunswick

Saturday, March 6, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 10, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Camden Community Recreation Center

1050 Wildcat Drive in Kingsland

Monday, March 8, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, March 12, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Based on guidelines established by Gov. Brian Kemp on Dec. 30, people age 65 and older, their caregivers, health care workers and emergency first responders are eligible to receive the vaccine.

On Monday, March 8, the eligibility criteria will expand to include:

All educators and school staff in pre-K through 12th grade.

Educators and staff in early child care centers.

Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers.

Parents of children with complex medical conditions.

Those receiving the vaccine must be available for a second dose 21 days later for the Pfizer vaccine or 28 days later for the Moderna vaccine.

Those receiving the vaccine must provide a form of identification and should wear a shirt that provides access to their upper arm. Masks are required when in a Health System facility.

Following the vaccination, recipients will be required to remain in an observation area for 15 minutes to ensure they do not experience any adverse reaction.

Even after receiving the vaccine, according to health officials, it remains important to continue following safety protocols, including wearing a mask, social distancing, washing hands frequently and avoiding large gatherings.

More vaccine information is available on the Health System’s website at sghs.org/covid-19.