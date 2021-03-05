Authorities: Pedestrian struck by vehicle following retail theft

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of a retail store theft Thursday afternoon at the River City Marketplace.

According to investigators, at about 4:56 p.m. -- approximately 10 minutes after the theft -- an officer saw a vehicle matching the description of the one used in the theft not far away on North Main Street.

During a traffic stop, the Sheriff’s Office said, the driver fled the scene, heading south. Investigators said an officer did not pursue the driver, and that approximately a half mile away, the driver crossed into the northbound lane, hitting another vehicle.

The vehicle that was struck was pushed off the roadway, police said, hitting a pedestrian that was walking on the side of the road. That pedestrian was hospitalized with injuries that were described as life-threatening.

The Sheriff’s Office said the occupants that were in the fleeing vehicle ran from the scene, but were apprehended a short distance away.