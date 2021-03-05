Jacksonville woman claims first $500K top prize in new Florida Lottery scratch-off

Year of the scratch-off: More than half of winning tickets worth at least $600 claimed in 2020

A Jacksonville woman won the $500,000 top prize in the new Pay Me! scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

The woman claimed the winnings using a secured drop box at the Jacksonville District Office.

She purchased her winning ticket from the Circle K store at 13697 Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville.

The $5 game, Pay Me!, launched in February and features over $58 million in total cash prizes, the Lottery said. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.

Florida Lottery offices are currently open to the public by appointment only for players with prizes valued at $600 or more. Players can request a claim appointment at Headquarters and district offices through the Lottery’s website, at www.flalottery.com/howToClaim. Players can still utilize the secured drop box located at each district office or mail tickets to Florida Lottery Headquarters or a district office.