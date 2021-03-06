Visit Jacksonville hopes Spring Break aids River City’s rebound

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Spring Break starts next week for many students, including those in Duval County. Visit Jacksonville told News4Jax it is looking forward to welcoming visitors to the River City.

“Jacksonville’s not your typical Spring Break location. It’s more family trips and family-oriented than it is a bunch of college kids coming to town,” explained Michael Corrigan, president and CEO of Visit Jacksonville. “We anticipate a lot of people flocking to our beaches in the coming week. You just saw the forecast and it’s going to be a gorgeous week of weather here in Jacksonville.”

Corrigan said the River City is rebounding after the pandemic shut down restaurants, hotels and businesses last year.

“Jacksonville, if you compare us to the rest of the state, our occupancy is higher than anywhere else in the state and nationally, we’re beating the national average as well,” said Corrigan.

During an appearance on The Morning Show on Saturday, Corrigan said March is typically the busiest month of the year for tourism in the area with Spring Break, The Players Championship and the Gate River Run.

“This continues a series of great events that happen because you take advantage of the amazing weather we have here in Jacksonville, so people start coming outside and start enjoying these activities, so it’s not going to stop,” explained Corrigan. “We obviously are looking forward to a great year compared to last year, but it will still be less. We’re not going to be totally recovered to where we were pre-pandemic, but we’re going to be a lot better off than we were last year.”

Visit Jacksonville said safety is the No. 1 priority for hotels, restaurants and attractions in our area that have implemented COVID-19 protocols to keep visitors safe.