As break begins, Duval County Public Schools gives food to students who depend on in-school meals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While spring break is a fun time for students, it’s a difficult time for the children who depend on in-school meals.

To fill the void, Duval County Public Schools teamed with Feeding Northeast Florida on Saturday to give children the food they need while they’re on break.

On a rainy, overcast day, volunteers brought joy to children in need. Whenever school is out around the country, children who depend on in-school meals may not have any food at home.

People such as School Board Member Cindy Pearson are trying to help fill the void.

“As I was going around from school to school, I realized that we have students and a lot more than I realized, to get not only breakfast and lunch, but dinner at school, and I started thinking we have spring break coming up,” Pearson said.

With the help of Councilmen Matt Carlucci and Kevin Carrico, they brought in Feeding Northeast Florida and Crossroads Church together to feed students that need food.

Ad

The reality of the need was seen instantly.

“I am overwhelmed with the line of cars that were here even when I arrived at 9 o’clock, overwhelmed, and that is, it’s a success, but also overwhelmed in that we have this many families that need,” Pearson said.

Though seeing the need of others can be a daunting task, it’s an act over kindness that Pearson and others want to be a part of, feeding some of the most vulnerable -- children.