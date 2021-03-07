Troopers monitor wildfire in Nassau County

On Sunday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol reported the wildfire near U.S. 301 and Poder Place.

Troopers were monitoring a wildfire Sunday in Nassau County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wildfire was reported near U.S. 301 and Poder Place.

As of 4:15 p.m. according to the Highway Patrol, there was smoke in the area, but there were no visibility issues.

Troopers asked drivers to use caution while traveling in the area, as visibility may deteriorate quickly due to fog- and smoke-type conditions, especially during the nighttime and early morning hours.

Troopers also reminded drivers to reduce their speed as necessary and to utilize their low beam headlights to adapt to changing weather conditions.