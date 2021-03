Police close down streets around West Jacksonville Elementary School as they investigate a shooting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it was sent to investigate a shooting Monday afternoon on the city’s Westside.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, an officer had a “minor injury,” and a suspect was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The scene is on Line Street. Additional details were not immediately available.

