JSO investigating suspicious incident involving woman

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a suspicious incident that occurred in the 8400 block of Atlantic Boulevard on Sunday.

Officers responded to the area just after 7 p.m. and met with witnesses to the incident.

Witnesses advised that a white female in her early to mid-20s entered a local business appearing frantic and seeking help.

The woman was said to have apparent facial injuries and made a statement to the effect of, “that is him” and motioned at a red mini-van being driven by a white male.

The woman fled the business on foot in an eastbound direction on Atlantic Boulevard. Witnesses made attempts to question the man driving the van as he exited the parking lot in the same direction the woman had left.

The JSO is seeking information on the two in an effort to ascertain the safety of those involved and to identify if a crime actually occurred.

Anyone having witnessed the incident or having any information that could assist in this investigation is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office immediately at 904-630-0500.