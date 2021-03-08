Viral video: Hundreds of blacktip sharks migrate off Florida shore

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Another News4Jax video has gone viral after showing a shark frenzy in Florida.

Paul Dabill, 45, who runs Paul Dabill Photography, spotted hundreds of migrating blacktip sharks with his drone camera on Wednesday.

The sharks were migrating near the Singer Island coastline in Riviera, Florida.

From January to March, tens of thousands of blacktips and spinner sharks arrive to reside in the shallow warm waters off Palm Beach County, TC Palm reports.

The video, posted on our News4Jax Facebook page, has been viewed 1.2 million times and shared 6,600 times since Friday.

SHARK FRENZY!🦈😱 Check out this wild video of hundreds of sharks swimming close to the shore near West Palm Beach! Some of them even spin, breaching the surface of the water. https://bit.ly/3btHZX0 📹: Paul Dabill Photography Posted by WJXT4 The Local Station / News4JAX on Friday, March 5, 2021

Locally, Ocearch spotted Vimy off of Jacksonville Beach! Vimy is a 1,164 pound, 12ft 9 in. White Shark.

